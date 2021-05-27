Woman hospitalized after Arlington domestic shooting expected to survive, police say

A woman found unconscious with a gunshot wound after an Arlington domestic shooting that left three other people dead Wednesday is expected to survive, authorities said Thursday.

A resident of the Windsprint apartment complex found the injured woman in the passenger seat of a car that belonged to the suspect in what police believe was a double murder-suicide. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery, police said. Her name has not been released.

Investigators said Christopher Baker, 36, shot the woman, who was an acquaintance, in the head before kicking in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s apartment at 2305 Windsprint Way in east Arlington. Inside the apartment, Baker shot and killed 43-year-old Chasity Williams and her 15-year-old son, Damajay Joseph Williams, police said.

Baker then turned the gun on himself, police said Thursday. He was found dead in the apartment.

Investigators said Wednesday there were two firearms next to the bodies in Williams’ apartment, leading them to consider the possibility someone else might have shot Baker. On Thursday, a police spokesman confirmed Baker’s handgun was the only one fired.

Police said Ring camera video showed Baker kick in the door and immediately start shooting. Deputy Police Chief Chris Cook said it was unlikely Williams and her son had time to defend themselves.

Chasity Williams obtained her license to carry a handgun earlier in May and recently bought a firearm, family members told police.

Family members also told police that Chasity Williams and Baker had a past dating relationship. Cook said police had previously responded to two domestic disturbance calls at the apartment in April. One call resulted in an offense and one was just an argument, Cook said.

Damajay Williams was a sophomore at Mansfield High School, according to Mansfield Independent School District officials.

The high school’s principal sent a letter to parents and students saying the school “will miss him dearly” and is handling the tragedy with “extreme delicacy. There will be extra counselors on campus to help our students and staff as they go through the grieving process.”