Dispatcher hears Garland woman shot to death in murder-suicide at apartment complex

A Garland woman was found shot to death Sunday night after she called 911 and reported that her ex-boyfriend had fired shots inside of her apartment, Garland police said.

The woman’s ex-boyfriend also was found dead in the apartment from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, Garland police said.

Authorities identified the woman as 28-year-old Keandra Long, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was identified as Gregory Lowe of Mesquite.

The shooting was reported about 9:20 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 6300 block of Naaman Forest Boulevard in Garland.

Garland police responded to the domestic disturbance when the frantic woman called and advised that her ex-boyfriend had fired shots.

During the call, the 911 operator heard additional gunshots, and the woman told the dispatcher that she had been shot.

Seconds later, the dispatcher also heard an argument between the woman and a man. The call was then disconnected.

Detectives determined that Lowe shot and killed Long, and then he fatally shot himself.

Garland police previously had responded to a verbal argument over a cell pone between the two in July 2020.