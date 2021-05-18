Uber driver says he was stabbed 8 times in Grapevine attack; search for suspect continues

One minute, passenger Cesar Soto was talking about his relationship problems as he sat in an Uber car.

The next minute, Uber driver Carlton Bryant says, Soto exploded and repeatedly stabbed him, according to news reports. In all, Bryant was stabbed eight times on the morning of May 13.

Bryant, who has been an Uber driver for just over two months, managed to get out of the car, while Soto moved to the driver’s seat and drove away from the Grapevine apartment complex where they had stopped. The car was later found in Colleyville.

A search continued Tuesday for Cesar Soto, who is accused of aggravated robbery in the case., according to police. An arrest warrant has been issued for the Lewisville man.

Surveillance video at the apartment complex showed Bryant get out of the car then struggle with Soto before the suspect drove away.

Bryant said he thought he was going to die in the attack, according to KDFW-TV.

“I’m thinking about my family. Am I ever going to see them again?” Bryant said.

The attack occurred just before 7 a.m. on May 13 at the Amli Grapevine apartments on Dallas Road in Grapevine. Bryant had picked up the passenger, who was dressed as a construction worker complete with a white hard hat and an orange reflective vest, in Lewisville and he was headed to the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport.

Everything was normal until the passenger asked to stop at a gas station and told Bryant he wanted to go to the Amli apartments in Grapevine instead of the airport.

As soon as he stopped at the apartments, Bryant said, his passenger attacked him, according to the television report.

“He grabbed me by the head with his left hand,” Bryant told KDFW-TV. “I could see in the rearview mirror his right hand coming toward me, it’s a knife.”

Bryant was stabbed in his back, his armpit, his arm and his hand.

After exiting the car, Bryant got help from a resident who called 911. Doctors have told him it will take about nine weeks for his wounds to heal, including physical therapy to regain movement in his hand.

“I don’t know if he feels any type of guilt or remorse,” Bryant told KDFW-TV. “But I would like to see him again and let him know, God was more on my side.”