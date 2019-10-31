17-year-old fatally shot in carjacking among three Fort Worth homicides in past week

A 17-year-old boy who was shot in the head during a carjacking is among three people who have been slain in Fort Worth in the last seven days.

Josiah Orozco was shot at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday on Quorum Drive at Mona Lisa Street, authorities said.

Police went first to a motel a half block away and found Isaac Jimenez, 19, who had been shot. He directed them into the neighborhood to the east, where they found Orozco.

Jimenez and Orozco were taken to a hospital. Orozco, who lived in Dallas, was pronounced dead in the afternoon, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A 2017 Dodge Charger was stolen, police reported.

Homicide detectives have been investigating the killings. Police have not announced an arrest in the Quorum Drive case, or in the homicides of two men who were shot dead in neighborhoods on opposite sides of Cobb Park in southeast Fort Worth.

The victim in the first of those slayings was a man who was shot to death inside a vehicle Friday night, police said.

Xavier Westbrook, 26, was gunned down at about 9:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Burton Avenue, the medical examiner’s office said. He was shot multiple times, but the office did not report where on his body Westbrook was struck.

A man was shot to death late Tuesday in the street outside an apartment building, police said.

Jaylon Hardemon, 20, was shot in the head at about 10:45 p.m. on East Robert Street near South Riverside Drive, police said. Officers were called there for a shots-fired report involving multiple assailants.

Police found Hardemon near the Valley at Cobb Park apartments.