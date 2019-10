A man was shot to death Friday night outside a house in southeast Fort Worth, police said.

The victim was gunned down about 9:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Burton Avenue, police said.

The man, whose name and age the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released late Friday, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An assailant was not in custody, police said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW