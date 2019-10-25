Teen critically injured after 2 vehicles hit him as he tried to cross Euless highway

A 17-year-old was in intensive care Friday after he was hit by two vehicles as he attempted to cross a Euless highway during heavy rains, Euless police said.

Both drivers stopped immediately after the Thursday night accident.

The teen, who was not identified by Euless police, was at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Grapevine.

The accident was reported shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of N. Industrial Blvd. in Euless.

The pedestrian was trying to cross the highway when he was hit by the two vehicles in the northbound lanes of the highway.

No criminal charges are expected to be filed in the case, Euless police said.