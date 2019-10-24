Those outdoor plans, afternoon commute are about to get soaked in North Texas

Any outdoor plans in North Texas on Thursday are about to get soaked.

A cold front is bringing showers and thunderstorms to the region, and that rain could linger into early Saturday.

How much of a chance?

Forecasters say there’s a 90 percent chance of rain on Thursday afternoon and an 80 percent Thursday night.

“Afternoon commuters will see that rain, maybe brief heavy rains,” said Patricia Sanchez, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, on Thursday.

Some thunderstorms could be severe with heavy rains, small hail and gusty winds, but the threat of tornadoes is small, Sanchez said.

The showers and thunderstorms will cause more headaches for North Texas neighborhoods as residents recover from the tornadoes that hit the area on Sunday. Ten tornadoes hit North Texas causing an estimated $2 billion damage, the costliest tornado event in the history of Texas, according to the Insurance Council of Texas.

Nine tornadoes had been recorded, but the weather service on Thursday confirmed there was a 10th tornado, which touched down Sunday in Allen in Collin County, on the west side of town. The tornado will be rated EF-0 with 80 mph winds.

Two tornadoes were reported in north Dallas, causing heavy damage in several neighborhoods.

Rainfall totals Thursday will range from 1 to 3 inches in North Texas, according to the NWS in Fort Worth.

The heaviest rains will be Thursday afternoon to early Friday, according to forecasters. There could be widespread minor flooding in some neighborhoods.

The cold front also will bring cooler temperatures. The high on Thursday should be about 70 degrees, and it will be 51 on Friday.

Light snow was reported in Amarillo on Thursday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

North Texans could wake up on Friday morning to temperatures at 41.

Cooler daytime temperatures will stick around for the next several days in North Texas with cold mornings.