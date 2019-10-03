Couple in fatal motorcycle crash fell onto highway after hitting ramp wall, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

A Grand Prairie couple who died Saturday when the motorcycle they were riding crashed in Fort Worth had struck a ramp wall and landed on the highway below, police said.

Dennis McCormick, 58, and Dedee McCormick, 54, died on Texas 183 in Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities did not disclose the McCormicks’ relationship, but their marriage and recent 34th wedding anniversary were described in their obituaries.

Before the crash, the couple was heading north on Texas 360 and had taken the ramp to westbound Texas 183, Fort Worth police said. Their motorcycle left the main road for an unknown reason and crashed into the outside wall at about noon.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The McCormicks went over the wall and landed on Texas 183 below, police said.

Dennis McCormick was operating the motorcycle, and Dedee McCormick was its passenger, the medical examiner’s office said.

Witnesses who were driving west on Texas 183 saw what they thought was debris falling from the overpass, police said. One witness swerved to miss the objects and then noticed two people lying on the highway.

Another witness looked up to the overpass, saw the motorcycle still moving along it and then saw people lying on the highway.