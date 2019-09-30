Fort Worth
One killed after car crashed into semi-truck on Interstate 35W, police say
One person was killed and another was reported injured Monday in a traffic wreck on Interstate 35W near N. Tarrant Parkway, authorities said Monday.
No other injuries have been reported in the northbound lanes of the highway.
The name of the victim had not been released by authorities.
A sedan was pinned under a semi-truck on the highway, according to a police call log.
The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. in the express lanes of the highway, police said.
Police have not released any details on the accident.
