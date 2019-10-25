19-year-old wanted in Arlington homicide captured in Memphis

A 19-year-old accused in the Oct. 15 shooting death of a man in an Arlington parking lot was in custody on Friday, authorities said.

Agents with the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and Gang Unit arrested Cedrick Duckett of Arlington on Wednesday in Memphis.

Duckett was armed with a rifle when agents found him, but he later surrendered without incident.

Duckett, who was on probation for marijuana possession in Tarrant County, is accused of shooting to death 25-year-old Anthony Tennon of Grand Prairie.

Arlington police responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex parking lot shortly after 9 p.m. on Oct. 15 in the 2100 block of Hendricks Drive in Arlington.

Patrol officers found Tennon in the parking lot.

Arlington detectives did not release information on a motive and the events leading up to the shooting.

Duckett was sentenced to two years’ probation in July 2018 for possession of marijuana, according to Tarrant County court records. The incident occurred on Feb. 22, 2018, in Arlington.

Duckett remained in the Shelby County Jail in Memphis on Friday, awaiting extradition to Tarrant County.