Teen accused in stabbing death of Denton man during marijuana transaction

A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday morning and accused in the weekend stabbing death of a Denton man, Denton police said.

Denton police arrested Noah Brunson, of Axtell, after he surrendered to authorities. Brunson, who had been staying with his father in Denton, faces a charge of murder.

Brunson is accused of killing 20-year-old Isaiah Rahimi during a drug deal, according to Denton police.

Two groups of individuals met in Denton to complete a drug transaction involving marijuana, Denton police said.

During the transaction, an assault occurred and Rahimi was stabbed.

Rahimi, of Denton, died Saturday night at a local hospital after being found by police in the 3600 block of E. McKinney St. in Denton.

Brunson was in the Denton Jail on Wednesday in lieu of $100,000 bail.