Man accused of abusing corpse of his mother, whose body was found in Denton apartment

A man was taken into custody Monday morning in Oklahoma and accused of abusing the corpse of his mother, whose body was found in a Denton apartment.

The suspect, who Denton police did not publicly identify, was arrested about 10:30 a.m. Monday by officers with the Lighthorse Police Department in Love County in Oklahoma. Love County is about 55 miles north of Denton County.

Denton detectives went to Love County and have obtained warrants on charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

As of Monday afternoon, officials had not confirmed a cause of death for the woman, whose body was found Sunday night. Her name has not been released.

The woman’s body had what authorities say were “obvious signs of trauma,” Denton police said Monday.





Denton police responded to a report of a suspicious man in the 2400 block of Stockbridge Road shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday.

At the scene, Denton police entered the apartment through an unlocked door to check on the welfare of residents.

The woman’s body was found in the apartment, and Denton police said it appeared she had been there for some time.

Denton police did not provide any details on how long the woman had been dead or the “obvious signs of trauma.”

Before the son’s arrest in Oklahoma, police said they did not find the suspicious person in the area of the apartment but he was believed to be a suspect.