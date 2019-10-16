Gunman left Grand Prairie man dead in Arlington parking lot, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

A Grand Prairie man was found shot to death Tuesday night in an Arlington parking lot, Arlington police said Wednesday.

No arrests have been made in the homicide, which Arlington police believe was not random because the victim and a suspect had a conversation before the shooting.

The victim was identified as Anthony Dewayne Tennon, 25, of Grand Prairie, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Wednesday. A ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.

Tennon was pronounced dead at an Arlington hospital after he was found in the parking lot, Arlington police said.

Arlington police responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex parking lot shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Hendricks Drive in Arlington.

Patrol officers found Tennon in the parking lot.

Detectives are still trying determine a motive and the events leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information should call Arlington police at 817-459-5325.