Pantego capital murder suspect found dead from self-inflicted gunshot, authorities say

A man suspected of capital murder in Pantego died over the weekend from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Menard County, Pantego police say.

Chris Anthony Pritchett, 53, was found dead about 9 p.m. Saturday in an building near a home in Menard County. The county is about 220 miles southwest of Pantego.

Deputies with the Menard County Sheriff’s Office had received information that Pritchett was in a home in the county.

Deputies and a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden responded to the home, and they approached a building where they believed Pritchett was hiding.

At some point, authorities heard a gunshot and found Pritchett’s body in the building.

Just before Pritchett shot himself, the vehicle stolen in the Pantego capital murder was located wrecked in a wooded area in Menard County.

Pantego police had said the 53-year-old Pritchett was suspected of killing the owner of a motorcycle shop where he was an employee.

Officers were dispatched to Two Wheel World on West Pioneer Parkway on Oct. 3 and found Michael Schindler, 61, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, Pantego police said.

Pritchett was an associate of Schindler’s, Pantego police said.

