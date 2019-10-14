Capital murder suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Fort Worth motel room, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

A Forest Hill man is accused of firing several shots into the head of a man in a Fort Worth motel room, killing the 40-year-old victim, according to police and officials with the medical examiner’s office.

Randel Demon Johnson of Tennessee Colony was pronounced dead Friday morning at the Dalworth Inn at 812 E. Felix St, according to officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. He suffered gunshot wounds to his head and his death was a homicide, according to a ruling by the medical examiner’s office.

William Earl Love of Forest Hill was arrested Saturday night and booked into the Fort Worth Jail. Love was in the Tarrant County Jail on Monday in lieu of $500,000 bail and faces a charge of capital murder, according to jail records.

On Friday morning, patrol officers responded the scene after receiving a 911 call about an unresponsive man in a motel room which was just a few blocks from police headquarters.

Police did not release any further information on the homicide or a motive for the shooting.