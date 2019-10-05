Pantego police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in death of business owner

Chris Anthony Pritchett is wanted in connection to the death of Michael Schindler, the owner of Two Wheel World in Pantego. He’s considered armed and dangerous, police said. Courtesy of the Pantego Police Department

Police in Pantego say they’re searching for an “armed and dangerous” man suspected of killing the owner of the motorcycle shop where he was an employee.

Officers were dispatched to Two Wheel World on West Pioneer Parkway around 9 a.m. on Thursday and found Michael Schindler, 61, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, Pantego police said in a Facebook post Friday night. The suspect, Chris Anthony Pritchett, is an associate of Schindler’s, police said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the 53-year-old described as being about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 200 pounds with balding blond hair and blue eyes. Pritchett was last seen driving in Schindler’s truck, a black 2001 Ford F-150 Harley Davidson Edition with Texas license plate GGX9969, police said.

He’s believed to be armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information on the location of Pritchett is asked to call Pantego police at 817-274-2511. Anyone who comes across him should call 911 immediately, police said.

Two Wheel World is a repair shop that also sells motorcycles, ATVs and motorcycle parts, apparel and accessories, according to its Facebook page. It’s been in business for more than 25 years.

