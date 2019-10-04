Man coaxed down from Richland Hills electrical tower after intending to jump, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

A suicidal man climbed a Richland Hills electrical tower from which he intended to jump Friday, police said. He was coaxed down after about three hours.

Negotiators held discussions with the 18-year-old, and he eventually agreed to come down from the tower, which is behind a business in the 7700 block of Glenview Drive, police said. He began his climb at about 6 p.m.

Rescuers from the Northeast Fire Department Association’s technical response team ascended the tower with safety equipment and helped the man down, police said.

The man was taken into custody at about 9 p.m. and was to go to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. He has a history of suicide attempts, police said.

It appeared the man would not be charged, police said.