Man, woman found dead inside car in Mesquite in apparent murder-suicide, police say

A man and woman were found dead inside a vehicle in Mesquite on Thursday night in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.

Officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. Thursday to the 3300 block of Manchester Drive for a possible suicide call, police said. They then found the deceased man and woman, who appeared to have been shot. Their names have not been released.

Although an investigation into their deaths is ongoing, police said, preliminary findings indicate it appears to have been a murder-suicide.

There are no suspects believed to be at large, police said, and “there does not appear to be any danger to the public at this time.”

