10-year-old girl shot in leg by older brother in Fort Worth, police say

A 10-year-old girl suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg Thursday night after she was shot by her older juvenile brother, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the incident was accidental or intentional.

The girl’s injury was non-life-threatening, police said, and she was taken to a local hospital. The brother initially fled the scene but police later located him.

It wasn’t clear whether or not he was in custody Thursday morning. Police couldn’t immediately say whether the incident appeared to be accidental or intentional.

Officers responded around 10:25 p.m. to the 3300 block of Montague Street after a caller reported someone had been shot. They couldn’t locate the victim, police said, but a little after 11 p.m. the department was notified of a shooting victim at a local hospital.

The victim was a 10-year-old girl who had reportedly been shot in the leg on accident, police said.

Officers determined the brother was the shooter and they believed he was still inside the home on Montague Street, police said. Additional officers were dispatched. But they couldn’t find him.

He was later located, however, police said. But police couldn’t immediately say whether or not the juvenile was in custody.