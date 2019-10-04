Police rescue woman from roof of downtown Fort Worth building; multiple streets closed

First responders have rescued a woman from the roof of a downtown Fort Worth building after negotiating with her for more than an hour. jhowland@star-telegram.com

First responders have rescued a woman from the roof of a downtown Fort Worth building after negotiating with her for more than an hour.

Police pulled the woman to safety shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Earlier Friday, as a SWAT investigation continued in downtown Fort Worth related to a woman’s apparent suicide attempt, the city said there was no threat to the public while alerting residents that certain streets were closed.

A spokeswoman for the city confirmed there was a suicide attempt near St. Patrick Cathedral across the street from City Hall.

The woman, who appeared to be naked, and officers could still be seen on top of one of the church buildings at Throckmorton and 12 Streets about 12:20 p.m. Friday. The woman was near a statue on top of the building. A fire truck with a crane extended was positioned next to the building, and a drone flew overhead.

There was a high volume of first responders in the area and several roads were closed, the Fort Worth Office of Emergency Management said in a tweet around 11:10 a.m. Additionally, City Hall and the Zipper Building were sheltering in place to accommodate first responders and avoid civilian interference.

As of 12:30 p.m., Office of Emergency Management tweeted, “the situation in Downtown Fort Worth has been RESOLVED. The ‘shelter in place’ for City Hall and the Zipper Building is lifted. The streets (highlighted below) will remain CLOSED until ALL first responders have left the area. Updates will follow.”

The streets that are closed include: Jennings Avenue from Lancaster Avenue to 10th Street; Texas Street from Monroe Street to Throckmorton Street; Throckmorton Street from Texas Street to 10th Street; and 12th Street from Jennings to Houston.

Star-Telegram staff writer Luke Ranker contributed to this report.