Garland man charged with murder in shooting of Austin-area man found dead in vehicle

SHARE COPY LINK

A Garland man shot to death an Austin-area man whose body was found in a vehicle in Garland, police said.

Fredrick Kirk, 23, was arrested Friday and charged with capital murder in the killing of 50-year-old Son Kim Nguyen, police said.

Nguyen was discovered Tuesday in a vehicle in the 300 block of East Interstate 30. Police were called there when someone reported an unconscious person.

Police believe the vehicle had been at that location since late Monday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Kirk was arrested Friday afternoon in Garland and was being held in the Garland jail. No bail had been set, police said.