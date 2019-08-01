Baby’s body found in car in Garland, police say. Cause of death not yet clear

A baby’s body was found Thursday inside a car in Garland, WFAA-TV reported, citing an account from the city’s police department.

A baby’s body was found Thursday inside a car in Garland, WFAA-TV reported, citing an account from the city’s police department.

The child was found about 5:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of Arapaho Road, the television station, a reporting partner of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, said.

Police did not report the cause of death. It appeared the infant had been in the vehicle for some time.

The baby’s father was cooperating with police, WFAA reported.