Police release name of Austin-area man who was shot dead in Garland; no arrest reported

A 50-year-old man from the Austin area was the person whose slain body was discovered Tuesday inside a parked vehicle in Garland, police said.

Police found Son Kim Nguyen, who had been shot, about 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of East Interstate 30. They were called there when someone reported an unconscious person.

Police believe the vehicle had been at that location since late Monday.

Police had not reported an arrest Wednesday night.

