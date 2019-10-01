Crime

Body of man who had been shot to death found inside vehicle in Garland, police say

The body of a man who had been slain was discovered Tuesday inside a parked vehicle in Garland, police said.

Police found the victim, who had been shot, about 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of East Interstate 30. They were called there when someone reported an unconscious person.

Police believe the vehicle had been at that location since late Monday.

A suspect has not been identified Tuesday night, police said.

Detectives were working with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the victim.

Someone with information about the killing should call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 or at garlandcrimestoppers.org.

Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
