2 teens arrested in connection with Garland shooting that injured woman, girl

Two teenagers have been arrested after Garland police said they fired their handguns Tuesday when a fight broke out, striking and injuring a 14-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman.

Ja Ray Malik Hollywood, 17, and an unnamed 16-year-old boy were each charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said. They’re being held in the Garland Detention Center.

The victims suffered gunshot wounds to their legs and are expected to recover, police said.

Officers responded to a report of numerous people fighting around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of Easton Meadows Drive. Police believe three people pulled out guns during the fight and started shooting.

The teens who were arrested are suspected of firing their handguns, police said.

Detectives are in the process of trying to identity the third individual.

