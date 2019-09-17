Fight in Garland erupts, leads to woman, girl being shot in legs, police say

Fort Worth police release 2018 crime stats In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

A woman and teenage girl were shot Tuesday in Garland, police said.

The victims, who are 25 and 14, were shot in their legs and were taken to hospitals with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

They were shot at about 3:30 p.m. as people fought in the 3700 block of Easton Meadows Drive, police said.

The assailant had not been arrested Tuesday night, police said.

A third person who was injured by unknown means during the shooting was treated and released at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Garland police at 972-485-4840.

Callers can remain anonymous by reaching Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 or garlandcrimestoppers.org. Garland Crime Stoppers pays rewards of up to $5,000 for information leading to arrests.