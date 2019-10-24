Two arrests made in shooting death of Arlington Bowie High football star, police say

Two arrests have been made in the shooting death of Arlington Bowie High School football star Anthony Strather, Arlington police said Thursday.

Information on the suspects will be released soon, authorities said.

Strather, 17, died from a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website. He was pronounced dead at 4:39 p.m. Oct. 17 at an Arlington hospital.

Strather and another Bowie student were shot when gunfire erupted at about 4 p.m. Oct. 17 outside a house on Cliffside Drive, Arlington police said. The home is in a neighborhood adjacent to the school, police said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A man working at a computer in a nearby home was also wounded when he was struck by a stray bullet, Arlington police said.

The man and the second student, who was shot in the leg, survived, Arlington police said.

The shooting followed an altercation that apparently began when several people arrived in vehicles, police said.

This contains information from Star-Telegram archives.