Persons of interest identified in killing of Arlington Bowie football star, police say

Persons of interest in the killing of an Arlington Bowie High School football star have been identified, but no one has been arrested in the case, Arlington police said Tuesday.

No murder warrants have been issued in the shooting death of Anthony L. Strather Jr., a senior defensive lineman for the Volunteers.

Strather was fatally shot as tried to stop a fight Thursday in the 2000 block of Cliffside Drive in Arlington, Arlington police said.

The homicide investigation continued Tuesday.

Strather, 17, died from a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website. He was pronounced dead at 4:39 p.m. Thursday at an Arlington hospital.

Strather and another Bowie student were shot when gunfire erupted at about 4 p.m. Thursday outside a house on Cliffside Drive, Arlington police said. The home is in a neighborhood adjacent to the school, police said.

A man working at a computer in a nearby home was also wounded when he was struck by a stray bullet, Arlington police said.

The man and the second student, who was shot in the leg, survived, Arlington police said.

The shooting followed an altercation that apparently began when several people arrived in vehicles, police said. Detectives were trying to determine the assailants’ identities.

This contains information from Star-Telegram archives.