1 dead, 2 injured in Arlington shooting near Bowie High School, police say

Three people were shot Thursday afternoon in Arlington, police said.

A Bowie High School student was killed in the shooting, and two other people were injured, according to the Star-Telegram’s media partner WFAA-TV.

One of the injured victims also is a Bowie High student. The third person who was shot was a man sitting on his front porch who reportedly was hit by a stray bullet.

The victims were fired upon about 4 p.m. in the 2000 block of Cliffside Drive, said Lt. Chris Cook, an Arlington police spokesman.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The location is near James Bowie High School.

One victim was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. The condition of the two injured victims wasn’t immediately known. None of the victims’ names have been released.

Police did not immediately say whether an assailant was in custody and have not released a motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story.