Men charged with capital murder in Valero robbery, death of Lewisville woman

Two people were arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of a store clerk in Lewisville, police said Tuesday.

On Feb. 15, a customer interrupted a robbery at a Valero gas station and found Ashraf Lakhani lying on the floor; she had been shot by two men, police said. Lakhani was taken to the Medical City Plano hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Kwame Juwanzaa Mickels, 21, and Jamarque Jamez Washington, 21, are suspected of robbing the store and shooting Lakhani.

Washington was arrested on Sept. 27 in connection to a fatal shooting in San Antonio in 2018, and he is also a suspect in a fatal Houston shooting in 2018. Evidence collected at crime scenes in Houston and San Antonio linked him to Lakhani’s death, police said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Washington confessed to kill Lakhani in an interview with Lewisville Detective Andrea Fisher, police said. He is in custody in San Antonio.

Detectives found Mickels in an apartment in Carrollton and arrested him on Monday. He also confessed to his role in killing Lakhani and was booked into the Lewisville jail with a bail of $100,000, a police press release said.

Washington and Mickels are not believed to be involved in the November 2018 shooting of liquor store owner Suresh “Sam” Shah during a robbery, police said.

“Our investigation would not have progressed without the help of individuals who provided information to our detectives and our partnership with the San Antonio and Houston Police Departments,” police said in the press release. “Thank you for helping us in our fight for justice for Ashraf Lakhani and her family.”