A customer entering a Lewisville store finds a woman clerk shot during a robbery

A store clerk was shot dead early Friday by armed robbers while she worked at a Lewisville convenience store, according to police.

A customer saw two African-American males walking out of the store and apparently interrupted the robbery as it was taking place, a Lewisville Police Department news release said.

Police responding to the shooting call arrived at the Valero Convenience Store, located in the 300 E. Corporate Drive, about 12:20 a.m. Friday.

The clerk was taken to the Medical City Plano hospital where she died from her injuries, police said.

Investigators are were processing the crime scene and collecting evidence on Friday. The woman, who has not been identified by police, lives in Carrollton.