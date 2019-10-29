Fort Worth police find toddler taken with car, continue search for kidnapping suspect

Police searching for a toddler who was taken while inside a blue Chevrolet Malibu were informed later that the man who stole the car had dropped the child off at a church, according to reports.

Fort Worth police were called about 7:50 a.m. Tuesday and told that someone had taken the car with the keys and a child inside from the 2700 block of Canton Drive, a police call log said.

Sometime before 9 a.m. a local church employee called and said that a man had dropped off the child.

Shortly before receiving that call, police located the vehicle in the rear of an apartment community off of Tierney Road and East Lancaster Avenue, police said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Police were still looking for the kidnapping suspect early Tuesday.

No detailed description of the suspect was immediately available. The suspect was wearing a hoodie and possibly had a handkerchief over his face.