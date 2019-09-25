Missing Fort Worth girl, 11, was last seen leaving school, police say

Mia Gutierrez smiles in this photo provided by Fort Worth police. She was reported as missing after she didn’t come home from school Wednesday, police said, and she was last seen leaving Kilpatrick Middle School. Courtesy of the Fort Worth Police Department

An 11-year-old girl from Fort Worth has been reported as missing after she didn’t come home following school on Wednesday.

Mia Gutierrez was last seen around 4 p.m. leaving Kilpatrick Middle School in the 3200 block of Refugio Avenue, police said in a press release on Wednesday night. She was wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and a black jacket.

She has black hair and brown eyes, and she stands at 4’8” and weighs 105 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information on Gutierrez’ whereabouts is asked to call police at 817-392-4222.