Jury finds Michael Webb guilty of kidnapping 8-year-old Fort Worth girl

An 8-year-old was kidnapped Saturday while walking with her mother in Fort Worth, police said.

A jury has found suspect Michael Webb guilty of kidnapping an 8-year-old Fort Worth girl in May.

Webb’s trial began Tuesday in federal court in Fort Worth.

The jury reached its verdict Wednesday morning. Jurors deliberated for 14 minutes before reaching the guilty verdict.

The judge will determine Webb’s sentence. Prosecutors are asking for a life sentence.

Federal prosecutors ended their case Wednesday morning with testimony from an FBI agent who interviewed the defendant.

The jury in U.S. District Court in Fort Worth watched on video screens as Webb confessed in the interview.

Speaking softly, Webb admitted that he told the 8-year-old girl he would have her parents harmed by his friends if he was imprisoned, or if she told authorities what he done to her.

In his closing argument, Webb’s attorney focused on one of the elements that is required to prove kidnapping: that it involves interstate commerce. Assistant Federal Public Defender John Stickney told the jury that prosecutors had not demonstrated that the hotel Webb took the girl to was involved in that sort of business activity.

Webb, 51, has not been in court for the trial that began Tuesday morning. He waived his right to be present.

The jury began to consider the case at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday and reached the verdict before noon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.