51-year-old booked into Tarrant County jail, accused of kidnapping 8-year-old girl

Salem Sabatka, 8, was found safe early Sunday morning after being kidnapped Saturday while walking with her mother in Fort Worth.

A 51-year-old man was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on a charge of aggravated kidnapping just before 6 a.m. Sunday, according to booking records.

Bond has not yet been set for Michael Webb.

Webb is accused of kidnapping an 8-year-old girl on Saturday evening, Officer Buddy Calzada said.

Salem Sabatka was walking with her mother near Lowden Street and 6th Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday when a man grabbed her and pulled her into his car, police said.





A video from a nearby porch security camera captured the back of the driver’s car speeding away. In the video, Salem’s mother could be heard screaming that her daughter was kidnapped.

Salem was found safe about eight hours later — at about 2:30 a.m. — at the WoodSprings Suites hotel in Forest Hill.

Calzada said two people who attend a local church saw the suspect’s car and led police to the hotel where Salem was found. The church members saw the photo of the car on social media and drove around to help find the girl.

Police went into the hotel, breached a door and found Salem inside. Webb was arrested.

Salem was taken to a local hospital to be examined by doctors, but Calzada said she appeared physically unharmed.

Calzada said Webb didn’t know Salem.

After police said they activated an Amber Alert for Salem, people took to social media to complain that they never received an alert. Officers told reporters on Saturday night that they were looking into what happened. A question about why the alert didn’t make it to area phones wasn’t answered on Sunday morning.

Police have said they plan to release more information in the next day or so.

Webb doesn’t have a criminal history in Tarrant County, according to court records. His last known address is listed in Tyler, records say. Police also wouldn’t provide information on Sunday morning about where Webb currently lives, or what happened in the time between Salem being kidnapped and being found.

Webb has arrest records in Bowie County dating back to 1989 including burglary of a vehicle, burglary of a building, failure to identify as a fugitive and resisting arrest. In Tyler, Webb has been arrested on charges of terroristic threats, evading arrest and drug possession.

“This comes from the heart of the Fort Worth Police Department. I want to thank all of our followers,” Calzada said after the suspect was taken into custody. “We’re a great police department, but with you on our side, we’re able to be more effective. You guys were a huge asset to helping Salem get home safe.

“It’s taken a whole city behind us to make this happen.”

Reporter Kaley Johnson contributed to this report.

A video taken from a neighbor's surveillance system shows the car police suspect was involved in the kidnapping of an 8-year-old Fort Worth girl on Saturday evening. The grey car which makes a left turn is the suspected vehicle.