State charges added against Texas man accused of kidnapping Fort Worth child

State charges have now been filed against a 51-year-old man accused of abducting an 8-year-old Fort Worth girl last month.

Tarrant County court records show Michael Webb, 51, was formally charged June 4 with one count of aggravated kidnapping and six counts of sexual assault of a child. Officials with the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

Webb had already been charged in federal court with aggravated kidnapping in the case and is being held in federal custody.

He is accused of abducting the girl on the evening of May 18 as she walked with her mother in the 2900 block of 6th Avenue. She was rescued about eight hours later after two Good Samaritans spotted the suspect’s car in a Forest Hill hotel parking lot.

Webb’s court-appointed defense attorney, Eloy Sepulveda, declined to comment.