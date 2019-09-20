Accused Fort Worth child abductor indicted on state charge; federal trial starts Tuesday

Video shows 8-year-old girl being kidnapped in Fort Worth An 8-year-old was kidnapped Saturday while walking with her mother in Fort Worth, police said. She is 4-foot-5, weighs 56 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An 8-year-old was kidnapped Saturday while walking with her mother in Fort Worth, police said. She is 4-foot-5, weighs 56 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

A Fort Worth man accused in a May kidnapping of an 8-year-old girl as she walked with her mother was indicted Friday on a state charge just days before his federal trial on a kidnapping charge is scheduled to begin.

A Tarrant County grand jury indicted Michael Webb, 51, on a charge of aggravated kidnapping, which authorities say occurred on May 18. The girl was found hours later in a basket at a Forest Hill hotel room, according to authorities and court testimony.

His trial on a federal charge of kidnapping is scheduled to start Tuesday morning with Erin Nealy Cox, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, prosecuting the case.

If convicted on the federal charge, Webb faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, and he must register as a sex offender and undergo five years of supervision after his release.

More than 25 people are on the witness list for prosecutors.

The girl was walking with her mother near Lowden Street and 6th Avenue on May 18 when Webb pulled her into his car, authorities have said. The victim was found about eight hours later at the WoodSpring Suites hotel in Forest Hill.

About six hours after the victim was abducted, a Forest Hill police sergeant inspected some locations inside Webb’s hotel room but did not find a child. On a second trip to the hotel, law enforcement officers again knocked on his door, forced their way into the room, removed him and found the victim.

Webb had been previously arrested 16 times and had spent two periods in prison when he was found at the Forest Hill hotel.