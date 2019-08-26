Heartbroken father calls son ‘amazing’ days after Amber Alert ends in tragedy

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A heartbroken father on Monday said his 6-year-old son was “amazing,” “caring,” and “always wanted to make others happy” just days after his son and the child’s mother were found dead in a Waxahachie parking garage.

An Amber Alert had been issued along with a warrant charging the mother with kidnapping.

John Wiedemann released the statement Monday, according to WFAA-TV, after the bodies of his son, Phillip Oliver “Ollie” Wiedemann, and his mother, 46-year-old Candace Harbin, were discovered Friday afternoon in the garage near the Ellis County Courthouse.

Waxahachie is in Ellis County, about 40 miles southeast of Fort Worth.

Ellis County Justice of the Peace Steve Egan said Monday a ruling on the deaths is pending toxicology and other test results, which could take six to 12 weeks.

The alert was issued after John Wiedemann reported that his son was missing and the child was in the company of the boy’s mother, from whom he was estranged.

Wiedemann and his family expressed their gratitude to the Waxahachie police and Ellis County community for helping them search for Ollie. Wiedemann also thanked the Ellis County District Attorney’s Office for processing the paperwork that enabled the Amber Alert system.

“Ollie was an amazing young boy who cared about people,” his father said. “He always wanted to make others happy and if ever a classmate was having a tough day, he would reach out to help them. He loved swimming, Legos and superheroes, but most of all he loved going to school.”

John Wiedemann, called Waxahachie police at around 9 a.m. Friday and reported that his son and the boy’s mother had disappeared. Police tried to locate the boy and couldn’t find him, and they issued an Amber Alert around 5:20 p.m. Friday.

Police also issued an arrest warrant for Harbin, charging her with kidnapping.

The department posted Friday evening on Facebook, saying police believed Ollie Wiedemann to be in “imminent danger.” He had last been seen in the 400 block of West Franklin Street in Waxahachie wearing a blue polo shirt, tan shorts and tan shoes, according to the alert.

Harbin, who did not have legal custody of Ollie, was driving a white 2012 Nissan Quest minivan. It was the minivan where they bodies were found later Friday.

“Our hearts are broken,” the father said. “And may never be whole again.”