Grand Prairie woman lit stepchild on fire to punish her for yelling, police say

Dalia Jimenez of Grand Prairie told authorities she lit her stepdaughter on fire to punish her for yelling.

To punish her 5-year-old stepdaughter for yelling, a Grand Prairie woman is accused of pouring rubbing alcohol on the child’s face and using a lighter to set it on fire, Grand Prairie police said Friday.

The child is recovering and has been removed from the home, authorities said. A younger sibling also has been removed from the home.

Grand Prairie police identified the suspect as Dalia Jimenez, 20. She was arrested Wednesday, and bonded out of jail Thursday night.

Jimenez could not be reached for comment on Friday.

Grand Prairie police responded to a report that the child had been burned on May 13.

Initially, Jimenez told Grand Prairie police the child was burned by accident while lighting a candle.

But Grand Prairie detectives found inconsistencies in Jimenez’s story.

Jimenez later told detectives she intentionally poured rubbing alcohol on the child’s face and used a lighter to set her on fire.

The child’s father was not at home at that time and he is not considered a suspect, Grand Prairie police said.

Officials with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services removed the child and a sibling from the home on the night of the incident. Both children are safe with family members, authorities said.

Jimenez faces a felony charge of injury to a child, Grand Prairie police said.

