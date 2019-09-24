‘I don’t even want to be here:’ Fort Worth kidnapping defendant decides to skip trial

Video shows 8-year-old girl being kidnapped in Fort Worth An 8-year-old was kidnapped Saturday while walking with her mother in Fort Worth, police said. She is 4-foot-5, weighs 56 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An 8-year-old was kidnapped Saturday while walking with her mother in Fort Worth, police said. She is 4-foot-5, weighs 56 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

A homeless man accused of kidnapping a child in Fort Worth said Tuesday at the start of his trial that he had strategy disagreements with his attorneys and concerns about the jurors who would decide his case.

Michael Webb, 51, did not detail the trial plans he disputes, and U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor ultimately determined that the trial would move ahead with jury selection. The judge asked Webb whether he wanted to change from an orange jumpsuit to street clothes.

“Actually, I don’t even want to be here,” Webb said.

After a round of questions to be certain Webb understood that he was waiving his right to attend the trial, O’Connor directed deputy U.S. marshals to escort Webb form the courtroom but keep him in the building.

Later Tuesday morning, 66 prospective jurors were questioned about their thoughts on burdens of proof and news media coverage of the abduction.

Seven women and six men were selected for the jury that will begin to hear opening statements and testimony Tuesday afternoon. The jury includes 12 regular members and one alternate.

Testimony is expected to continue until between 6 and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and resume on Wednesday.

Webb is accused in a May kidnapping of an 8-year-old girl as she walked with her mother.

He also was indicted Friday on state charges.

A Tarrant County grand jury indicted Webb on a charge of aggravated kidnapping, which authorities say occurred on May 18. The girl was found hours later in a basket at a Forest Hill hotel room, according to authorities and court testimony.

If convicted on the federal charge, Webb faces a maximum of life in prison and a $250,000 fine, and he would have to register as a sex offender and be under supervision if he were released from prison.

More than 25 people are on the witness list for prosecutors.

The girl was walking with her mother near Lowden Street and 6th Avenue on May 18 when Webb pulled her into his car, authorities have said. The victim was found about eight hours later at the WoodSpring Suites hotel in Forest Hill.

About six hours after the victim was abducted, a Forest Hill police sergeant inspected some locations inside Webb’s hotel room but did not find a child. On a second trip to the hotel, law enforcement officers again knocked on his door, forced their way into the room, removed him and found the victim.

Webb had been previously arrested 16 times and had spent two periods in prison when he was found at the Forest Hill hotel.