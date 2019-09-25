Man who fired rounds into ex-girlfriend’s car in Arlington arrested in Louisiana

Arlington Police’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 11 Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Authorities in Louisiana have arrested a man who they say shot at least 10 rounds into his ex-girlfriend’s car in Arlington, striking her in the arm, and fled the state.

Bobby Ray Jefferson, 51, was taken into custody in Shreveport, Louisiana, by Shreveport police and its U.S. Marshals Task Force, according to Jesse Minton, an Arlington police spokesman. He was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Sept. 18, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office inmate records.

Arlington police announced the arrest on Twitter on Wednesday, one week later.

Minton said “we have had a lot going on with other cases,” referring to a busy past week with cases including a reported sexual assault in a public nature area and the recovery of a newborn boy who had been abandoned in a suitcase near a trash compactor.

Jefferson is accused of opening fire on his ex-girlfriend’s driver-side door, where she was sitting, around 7:25 on the morning of Sept. 5 in the 1000 block of Avenue H East, police said. She had just dropped her kids off at school.

A photo from Arlington police showed a car door with more than 10 bullet holes.

A motive for the shooting wasn’t clear, but police said the incident was domestic-related.