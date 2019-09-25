Police searching for missing woman last seen at DFW Airport

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

Police and family are searching for a woman who was last seen at the DFW Airport on Sept. 14.

Pauline Norberto del Mundo was at a terminal in the airport waiting for a flight, a spokesman for the Dallas-Fort Worth airport said.

DFW airport police are working with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department in Florida in the search for del Mundo, who is transgender.

Police started investigating on Sept. 20 after being contacted by the family. Del Mundo is described as being of Filipino ethnicity with brown hair and brown eyes and is 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Del Mundo’s family told the Dallas Voice that del Mundo lives in Tampa and was supposed to be going to Cozumel, but she never checked in at her hotel. She called one of her sisters on Sept. 14 and said she changed her mind about going to Cozumel and wanted to buy a ticket to Tampa.

Del Mundo’s sisters said they are concerned about her mental state.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person can call DFW Airport Detective Sgt. Karl Ross at 972-391-7221.