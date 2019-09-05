Arlington
Arlington police search for man who fired multiple rounds into ex-girlfriend’s car
Arlington police are looking for a man who fired multiple rounds into the driver-side door of his ex-girlfriend’s car early Thursday morning, striking her in the arm.
The woman, who had just dropped her kids off at school, will survive, police said.
Officers were dispatched at 7:27 a.m. Thursday to a shooting call in the 1000 block of Avenue H. East. Police couldn’t say how many times the man shot into the car, but noted it was multiple times.
The woman was in the driver’s seat, police said, and the man shot into her door.
The motive for the shooting was unclear. The incident is domestic-related, police said.
The shooting occurred outside of a Shell station located in northeast Arlington at the intersection of Texas 360 and Avenue H, according to KXAS/Channel 5.
