Arlington
Have you seen this man? Arlington Police release sketch of sexual assault suspect
The Arlington Police Department continues to hunt for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in the Crystal Canyon Natural Area over the weekend.
On Monday they released a composite sketch of the suspect, a young light-skin black man with a mole on his nose.
The woman told police she was walking along a trail around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the natural area, 1000 Brown Blvd., when a man approached her and pulled a handgun. Police said she told officers he sexually assaulted her.
The suspect was described as a black man in around 25-years-old, with a goatee and a mole below his eyes. He had a tattoo on his right hand that extended beyond his wrist and was wearing a black hoodie and black basketball shorts. He may have been carrying a red iPhone without a case, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Becky Szatkowski at 817-459-5580. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting the Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.
