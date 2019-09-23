Have you seen this man? Arlington Police release sketch of sexual assault suspect

The Arlington Police Department continues to hunt for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in the Crystal Canyon Natural Area over the weekend.

On Monday they released a composite sketch of the suspect, a young light-skin black man with a mole on his nose.

The woman told police she was walking along a trail around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the natural area, 1000 Brown Blvd., when a man approached her and pulled a handgun. Police said she told officers he sexually assaulted her.

Please look at this composite sketch related to the sexual assault on Saturday at Crystal Canyon Natural Area Park. It is believed that the suspect is 5’5 to 5’7, 130-150 lbs, a mole on his face and a tattoo on the back of his hand. TC Crime Stoppers @ https://t.co/9ebtbS8SYE pic.twitter.com/4QCrzKZwVu — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) September 24, 2019

The suspect was described as a black man in around 25-years-old, with a goatee and a mole below his eyes. He had a tattoo on his right hand that extended beyond his wrist and was wearing a black hoodie and black basketball shorts. He may have been carrying a red iPhone without a case, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Becky Szatkowski at 817-459-5580. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting the Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.