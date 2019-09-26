Newborn baby dropped off at Fort Worth fire station Thursday morning

Arlington police detail recovery of baby boy in suitcase A newborn baby boy was found inside of a suitcase near a dumpster at an Arlington apartment complex on Saturday, police said. The baby, whom the department has begun calling "Jason," is recovering, and the mother hasn't been identified, police said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A newborn baby boy was found inside of a suitcase near a dumpster at an Arlington apartment complex on Saturday, police said. The baby, whom the department has begun calling "Jason," is recovering, and the mother hasn't been identified, police said.

A newborn baby who was dropped off at a north Fort Worth fire station Thursday morning appears to be in good health, according to the fire department.

The baby, who was just hours old, was left at Fort Worth Fire Station 38 on Park Vista Boulevard about 8:30 a.m. All 43 Fort Worth fire stations are considered Safe Baby sites, where a person can anonymously leave behind their baby, the fire department said in a press release Thursday morning.

The program “allows a confidential and safe alternative to newborn abandonment,” the department said.

Firefighters provided care to the baby Thursday morning until representatives from Texas Child Protective Services picked up the child. He’s in good condition, according to the release.

The Tarrant County Alliance for Children has helped train Fort Worth firefighters in safely recovering infants.

The incident Thursday comes less than a week after a woman in Arlington heard crying coming from a suitcase near a trash compactor and found a newborn boy inside. The baby, who still had his placenta and umbilical cord attached, has been recovering and is stable, according to Arlington police.

Arlington police on Thursday said officers still haven’t located the child’s mother. The department is hoping the public can assist in identifying the woman.

In Texas, the Baby Moses law says a person can leave a child up to 60 days old at a hospital, fire station, free-standing emergency center or EMS station with no questions asked. They can remain anonymous, according to the law, and police won’t get involved.