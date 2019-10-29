Arlington man shot roommate then beheaded him, prosecutor says as murder trial starts

An Arlington man shot his roommate multiple times in the head before he beheaded him at a house in Arlington in September 2017, a prosecutor told a jury on Tuesday morning.

Hector Acosta-Ojeda fired two shots into the head of his roommate while he was asleep because the victim had confessed to being one of the gunmen who had shot at Acosta’s home in May 2017, Tarrant County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Rousseau said.

The murder victim, Erick Zelaya, told Acosta that he had been involved in the shooting just days before the gruesome killing, Rousseau said. Acosta also is accused of killing Zelaya’s 17-year-old girlfriend as she tried to run away.

“These are no longer allegations; they are facts,” Rousseau said in his opening statement in Acosta’s capital murder trial Tuesday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Defense attorneys did not make an opening statement.

Rousseau also told the jury that Acosta had confessed to Arlington detectives that he committed the killings.

Within minutes into the trial, prosecutors presented photographs of the severed head and sign that were found on a trail near AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against the 30-year-old Arlington man, who is accused of killing Erick “Diablo” Zelaya in 2017, severing his head and then shooting to death the victim’s 17-year-old girlfriend, Iris Chirinos.

Acosta is charged with capital murder in those Arlington deaths as well as the robbery and killing of Triston Ray Algiene in July 2017 in Fort Worth.

Acosta and another man, Felipe Eduardo Ortiz, are charged with Algiene’s murder. Algiene’s body — cut in half and concealed under a repair patch in a home’s foundation — was found Oct. 3, 2017, inside a vacant home in the 6400 block of Woodway Drive in southwest Fort Worth.

The Arlington case began with the discovery of Zelaya’s severed head on Sept. 2, 2017, near near a man-made walking trail not far from AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Near the head, Arlington police found a sign written in Spanish that read,”La Raza Se Resreta y Faltan 4” which loosely translated, appears to mean, “The race, or group, must be respected and there’s only four left.”

Acosta is accused of shooting Zelaya, and then beheading him with a machete. Zelaya’s girlfriend was shot because she may have just been at the house with her boyfriend at the wrong time. Chirinos’ body remained intact, Arlington police said.