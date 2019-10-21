Two suspects identified in death of former Texas Tech basketball star Andre Emmett

Dallas police have identified two men they believe are responsible for the death of former Texas Tech basketball player Andre Emmett.

One — Keith Johnson, 32 — was already in jail on unrelated charges. The other, Michael Lucky, 29, remains at large, according to a the Dallas Police Department.

Dallas police said they obtained capital murder warrants for the arrest of the two men over the weekend.

Emmett, 37, was found after he was shot Sept. 23 on North Prairie Avenue in Dallas.

Police had released a video, hoping the public could help them identify two men believed to have robbed and shot him. They also released pictures of the necklace and watch stolen from Emmett that morning.

The video showed two men approaching Emmett, who was sitting in a car outside his home. He got out of the vehicle with his arms up, as if he was being robbed. Moments later, he runs away and is followed by one of the men who shot him.

A passerby who found Emmett called 911. Emmett later died at a hospital.

Emmett, a Hall of Fame player at Texas Tech, was the No. 35 overall pick by the Seattle SuperSonics in the 2004 NBA draft.

Johnson’s bond will be set soon by a judge.