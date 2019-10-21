Politics & Government
Voters guide to Nov. 5 election in Tarrant County and Texas
Are you ready to head to the polls to cast your ballot in the Nov. 5 election?
If you don’t know what’s on the ballot, or what the issues are, the Star-Telegram can help.
Early voting runs through Nov. 1.
The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Oct. 25.
Check out these stories about the election and the issues you’ll find on the ballot when you head to the polls.
What’s on the ballot
Texans: Get ready to vote on updating the state’s 143-year-old constitution
Tarrant voters: What races are on the Nov. 5 ballot? Take a look
Texans: Want to save the lives of retiring police dogs and horses? Head to the polls
Texans will be asked to ban income taxes. Why that brings fears of unintended consequences
A fresh voice is coming to the Fort Worth school board. Here’s the message
These school districts are pitching bond programs
Why does Arlington need another school bond? The age of some schools is one reason
Azle voters are asked to spend $79.8 million on a stadium, other upgrades
Everman voters asked to spend $40 million for new classrooms, restrooms, roofs
Keller voters asked to OK $315 million for new schools, security, athletic fields
Aledo voters must decide whether to OK a $149.9 million bond program for schools
What’s different?
New voting machines in Tarrant County. Here’s a first look at how they work
New $11 million electronic voting machines should greet Tarrant voters in November
Editorial Board recommendations
We recommend voting this way on Texas income tax proposal, other state propositions
Here’s what voters should do on Tarrant County College’s $825 million bond proposal
Here’s how Arlington ISD residents should vote on district’s $966 million bond proposal
We recommend Keller residents vote this way on school district’s $315 million bond
