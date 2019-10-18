Tarrant voters: What races are on the Nov. 5 ballot? Take a look

City council races, bond elections and allowing the sale of alcoholic drinks are among the issues Tarrant County voters will decide in the Nov. 5 election.

These issues are in addition to the 10 constitutional amendments voters across the state will consider.

Early voting runs from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1.

Here’s a look at the local proposals that will be on the ballot in Tarrant County:

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

▪ Tarrant County College: A $825 million bond proposal to build and renovate buildings throughout TCC.

▪ Benbrook: Three city council races, a mayor’s race and the race for two seats on the Benbrook Water Authority Board of Directors.

▪ Everman: Three proposals to amend the city charter to lengthen terms for the mayor and council, create staggered terms for council members and give the council and mayor raises.

▪ Flower Mound: Reauthorize the local sales and use tax.

▪ Keller: Allow liquor stores in the city and reauthorize the local sales and use tax.

▪ North Richland Hills: City Council race for Place 4.

▪ Watauga: Eight proposals to amend the city charter to address issues ranging from city boundaries to stating that council members would be elected by a majority vote, not a plurality.

▪ White Settlement: City Council races for Place 2 and 3.

▪ Aledo school district: A $149.9 million bond proposal for new school campuses, renovations, replacement furniture and land for future schools.

▪ Arlington school district: A $966 bond proposal to replace four schools, boost security on campuses, buy new school buses and build softball fields and a new football field.

▪ Azle school district: A $79.8 million bond proposal.

▪ Everman school district: A $40 million bond proposal for school buildings, as fifth graders are moved to elementary schools and Dan Powell Intermediate will be used for an early childhood center.

▪ Fort Worth school district: City Council race for Place 4.

▪ Keller school district: A $315 million bond proposal to, among other things, replace four of the district’s oldest schools.

▪ Karis Municipal Management District: Several proposals including a $115.9 million bond proposal for water, drainage and sewer improvements and a $112.6 million bond proposal for roads.

Sample ballots detailing all issues on the Nov. 5 ballot can be found online at the Tarrant County Election website.

For more information about election or voting in Tarrant County, call the local elections office at 817-831-8683.