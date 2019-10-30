Crime

Male found shot to death in street outside Fort Worth apartment building, police say

A male was shot to death late Tuesday in the street outside a Fort Worth apartment building, police said.

The victim was fired upon about 10:45 p.m.on East Robert Street near South Riverside Drive, police said. Officers were called there for a shots-fired report involving multiple suspects.

Police found the victim shot dead in the street near the Valley at Cobb Park apartments.

Neither motive nor suspects were known early Wednesday, police said. Authorities had not released the victim’s name or age.

Homicide detectives were at the scene.

